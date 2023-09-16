Doon International School, New Chandigarh, celebrates Teachers' Day

Teachers’ Day was celebrated in the school by students. Students made their teachers feel really special and the ambience of intensely positive emotions left everyone in high spirits. The titles given to teachers had everyone in splits. The poem was hilarious. The play was great and dances were delightful. The school management also hosted a lavish lunch in Chandigarh and the occasion was graced by Director of the school Simrita Mann and Nita Jauhar, an eminent educationist and Chairperson, ATS Valley School, Dera Bassi. Mann, in her address, hailed teachers as architects of destinies of numerous children and in turn of the country. Nita Jauhar motivated the teachers to continuously raise the bar for themselves quoting that “ky is not the limit now, but the moon”.
