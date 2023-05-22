Doon International School, Sector 69, Mohali

The school organised the All-India Asteroid Search Campaign (AIASC) 2023 training workshop, in which many schools from the tricity participated. Dr Kulinder Pal Singh, a recipient of the 2004 Astronautical Society of India Award, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The representatives from the AIASC-A-NASA outreach programme, Space Technology and Education Private Limited, apprised the students of 'Astronomica,' the software used to study asteroids. The Space Explorers' Workshop organised by "Space India" offered hands-on learning activities, including launching a Hydro Rocket and viewing the spots on the sun through a telescope. The students observed and participated.
