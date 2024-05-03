Doon Public School, Panchkula

Classes I, II and kindergarten students of the school showcased their creativity and confidence during a delightful show-and-tell activity. The event provided an engaging platform for young learners to express themselves and share special items with their peers. Principal Vandana Malik expressed delight at the students’ participation and creativity, emphasising the importance of such activities in nurturing self-confidence and oral communication skills from a young age.

