Doon Public School, Panchkula

The investiture ceremony for the academic session 2024-2025 was solemnised with all its grandeur on the school premises. Director Principal Sunita Anand presided over the function as chief guest. Donning the mantle of commitment and strength, the members of the student council vowed to discharge their duties to the best of their knowledge and skills, in the presence of teachers and students. The student council listened to Principal Vandana Malik’s motivational speech with pride and a sense of achievement surging in their hearts. She congratulated the newly elected members and urged them to fulfil their responsibilities with a clear conscience, setting the right attitude to work. The student council was conferred with badges by the director principal. The members took the oath to discharge their responsibilities with utmost sincerity and impartiality. The student council comprises head boy, head girl, house captains and vice-captains. The head girl and head boy expressed their gratitude for the privileges bestowed on them.

