Doon Public School, Panchkula

Students of the school showcased their talent with multiple activities on ‘Reduce e-waste’ as part of the Eco Summer Camp. Through their participation, students effectively conveyed the importance of electronic waste management and its impact on the environment. Students brainstormed practical solutions like double-side printing, using reusable bags, and reducing junk mail. A session on ‘Healthy lifestyle’ was conducted. Students enthusiastically participated in the event. Students were apprised of various ways in which a healthy lifestyle can be followed. Students took a resolution to change their lazy lifestyles and become healthier. The week-long programme not only equipped students with valuable knowledge about sustainable food systems and environmental responsibility but also fostered essential skills like communication, creativity and problem-solving. By actively participating in discussions, brainstorming solutions and creating artwork, students became engaged learners and responsible stewards of the environment.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release
ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind...
Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery
PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbar...
Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon
Water demand has increased as the National Capital is facing...