Doon Public School, Panchkula

Students of the school showcased their talent with multiple activities on ‘Reduce e-waste’ as part of the Eco Summer Camp. Through their participation, students effectively conveyed the importance of electronic waste management and its impact on the environment. Students brainstormed practical solutions like double-side printing, using reusable bags, and reducing junk mail. A session on ‘Healthy lifestyle’ was conducted. Students enthusiastically participated in the event. Students were apprised of various ways in which a healthy lifestyle can be followed. Students took a resolution to change their lazy lifestyles and become healthier. The week-long programme not only equipped students with valuable knowledge about sustainable food systems and environmental responsibility but also fostered essential skills like communication, creativity and problem-solving. By actively participating in discussions, brainstorming solutions and creating artwork, students became engaged learners and responsible stewards of the environment.

#Environment #Panchkula