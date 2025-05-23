Doon Public School, Panchkula, organises declamation competition

On International Family Day, the school organised an inter-house declamation competition bringing together eloquent speakers from the primary, middle, and senior secondary sections. The event celebrated the essence of family through powerful oratory. Young speakers expressed their thoughts with clarity, confidence, and conviction. The winners were Kayra Kashyap of Forward House (Class V-A) from the Primary Section, Sharvaja Pandey of Unity House (Class VIII-C) from the Middle Section, and Diya Bindra of Forward House (Class X-B) from the Secondary and Senior Secondary Section. The Principal applauded the participants for their confidence and depth of expression. The event not only honed students’ public speaking skills but also reinforced the timeless values of love, respect, and unity that families embody — echoing the school’s commitment to nurturing character alongside competence.

Advertisement