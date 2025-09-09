Doon Public School Principal felicitated

Dr Sunita Anand, Director Principal of Doon Public School, Panchkula, was felicitated at the “Best Teacher, Best Future” Teacher’s Day celebration organised by the Sarvahara Education Welfare Association (SEWA) at Panjab University, Chandigarh. The event was graced by Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh (UT), who honoured distinguished educators for their outstanding service to society. The recognition reflects Dr Sunita Anand’s commitment, innovation, and passion for nurturing students, exemplifying the timeless influence of teachers beyond classrooms.

