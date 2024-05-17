Doon Public School, Sec-21, Panchkula

The school celebrated Mother's Day by organising various activities to make the day a special one for mothers and kids. The programme commenced with a welcome song. A poetry and art competition was conducted for mothers, who were special guests of the day. Later, Seeza Bhardwaj, CEO and founder of Green Loom Skincare Brand, briefed them about 'Good Parenting'. in the interactive session, mothers asked several questions to the expert to hone their parenting skills. Winners were given prizes. The moms had a splendid time while playing fun games. The Director Principal, Sunita Anand, presented a vote of thanks and extended her greetings to all mothers present at the event.
