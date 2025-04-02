Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula

Ekantika Bhardwaj from the school has achieved a remarkable milestone with her innovative project, ‘Anti-spill Milk Boiler’. Her idea stood out for its originality and practical application, earning her recognition in the prestigious INSPIRE Award-Manak. She successfully cleared the District-Level Exhibition and Project Competition (DLEPC) in Panchkula and then advanced through the State-Level Exhibition and Project Competition (SLEPC) in Haryana. With this accomplishment, she is now eligible for the National-Level Exhibition and Project Competition (NLEPC). Ekantika is among eight other students from various districts of Haryana who will represent Haryana at the national level, competing for the prestigious INSPIRE Award-Manak.