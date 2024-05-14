Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula

Union Ministry of Ayush and State Administration organised a yoga session wherein classes IX to XII students of the school participated. An enthralling yoga practice session was conducted at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula. Students were briefed about the essence of yogic exercises on the health of individuals and thereafter, various ‘asanas’ were demonstrated. The benefits of practicing yoga to individual in everyday life were highlighted. The students were enlightened about the scientific relevance and importance of yoga in our lives. Director Principal Sunita Anand encouraged the students to practice yoga daily.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula