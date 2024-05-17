Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula

Students of Class XII (Library Science) of the school, Sector-21, Panchkula, visited Divisional Library, Chandigarh, to ignite the spark of reading books. The library is full of rich resources and a place where you can quench your thirst for knowledge. The students explored the space of knowledge and took a tour of the library, gained information on both the print and digital resources enormously available. The young readers were mesmerised after seeing the storehouse of knowledge and were engrossed in selecting books. It was a worthwhile experience gained by the Doonites while they were surrounded by an array of books, journals and magazines. They surely felt motivated to read more and shall make reading a part of their regime. Director Principal Dr Sunita Anand encouraged the students to have access to books in order to enhance their imagination, language and literacy skills.

