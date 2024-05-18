Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula

A capacity building programme was organised by the CBSE on ‘Environmental Studies’ for elementary teachers at the school to accommodate the complex and dynamic nature of current day environmental crises. Resource persons Monica Chawla, Principal of St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, and Chetan Mohan, PGT (physics) of Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya, elaborated on the direct connections necessary for students to understand their own role in their environment. To support this, discussions and various activities were conducted wherein teachers showed their eagerness to acquire knowledge. Principal Vandana Malik presented a vote of thanks and felicitated the resource persons with a token of gratitude.
