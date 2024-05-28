Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula

An art workshop was conducted at the school by Prashant Sobti, who is a resource person of Camlin India limited, to acquaint the students of classes VIII and IX on ‘Fluid Art’ which is also known as flow art or liquid art. The resource person demonstrated innovative fluid art works, their techniques and also highlighted the importance of the unique art form. As there was no rule to draw, students were asked to let their imagination be free and paint an abstract work. After that, the students created several vibrant and dynamic pieces using Camlin’s range of colours. Principal Vandana Malik extended heartfelt gratitude to the resource person and advised the students to practice the art form regularly.
