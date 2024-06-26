Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula

International Yoga Day was celebrated by the principal, staff, students of the school. The programme started with a welcome note by Principal Vandana Malik. She highlighted the importance of yoga in life having a great impact on our heart, soul and mind. She pointed the need to do yoga every day for a healthy and nurtured life. Teachers and students performed yoga aasans like trikonasan, bhujangaasan and tadaasan with energetic vigour. All of them did pranayam and undertook a pledge to do yoga regularly. Various other aasans were also performed and their benefits were discussed. All clad in white and black chanted ‘OM’ and breathed in peace and tranquillity. A light refreshment was given to all the participants. The event ended on a positive and refreshing note.

