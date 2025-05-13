DT
Home / The School Tribune / Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula, students win medals in skating championship

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 13, 2025 IST
The All India Speed Skating Championship, organised by Roller Hawks, took place, at DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, Chandigarh. Students from the school excelled in the competition, with Jainesh Rana (X) clinching first place in both the 200m and 500m Quad Skating events in the U-17 category. Harshita Jeengar (IV) also secured first place in the 200m and 500m Quad Skating events in the U-11 category. In the Carrera de Cicilista Cycling Championship, organised by Cyclegarh, held along the Chandigarh-Ludhiana NH stretch, Harsimrat Kaur (VIII) secured first position in both the 25 km and 75 km races in the U-15 to U-18 category.

