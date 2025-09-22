Doon students win medals in athletics meet

Students of Doon Public School, Hajipur, have achieved remarkable success in the Zonal Athletics Championship. School athletes won gold and silver medals in the championship, showcasing their exceptional skills and dedication. In U-14 boys’ category, Ankush Dadhwal won medals in long jump and 100 m race. Ankush Dadhwal (Class VIII), Parin Aggarwal (Class VIII), and Viren Vansh (Class VIII) won gold medal in 4 x 100 relay race. Arshdeep Sing (Class VII) won silver medal in 100 m race. In the U-14 girls’ category, Ridhamdeep Kaur of Class VII won silver medals in 200 m race and long jump. Principal Sanjukta Majumdar said the school believes in holistic development of students where sports and games play a vital role in promoting mental and physical growth alongside academics.

