Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh

The school was acknowledged a "Green School" by the CSE under the Green School Programme for its environment-friendly activities at the India Habitat Centre, Delhi, on February 21. Principal Devendera Mahal congratulated everyone and said it was heartening to receive the award. She said the school was evaluated on the basis of environment-friendly practices such as rainwater harvesting, proportion of green area in school, waste management, water management, sanitation practices etc. In the National Green School Renewable Energy Model Competition, two school students, Yashraj Saini and Sukrish, of Class XI (Non-Medical) bagged the third position. Managing Director of the school Rajeev Sharma conveyed his heartiest congratulations to all stakeholders and best wishes for future endeavours.