Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh

The school was acknowledged a "Green School" by the CSE under the Green School Programme for its environment-friendly activities at the India Habitat Centre, Delhi, on February 21. Principal Devendera Mahal congratulated everyone and said it was heartening to receive the award. She said the school was evaluated on the basis of environment-friendly practices such as rainwater harvesting, proportion of green area in school, waste management, water management, sanitation practices etc. In the National Green School Renewable Energy Model Competition, two school students, Yashraj Saini and Sukrish, of Class XI (Non-Medical) bagged the third position. Managing Director of the school Rajeev Sharma conveyed his heartiest congratulations to all stakeholders and best wishes for future endeavours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks
Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...
Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge
Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session
Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat
Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...
National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...
India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index
According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...