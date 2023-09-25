Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh

The school has been given the Award of Honour by the Himachal Pradesh Science Technology and Environment Council, including it amongst the best 10 Eco Clubs of Solan district. Along with this, two talented students from the school, Aishmin and Arpita Sharma, have been awarded in the state-level competition for their exceptional artwork, centred around environmental protection. Principal Devendera Mahal informed that the school has received the honour by meeting all the standards of environmental inspection of 2022-23. Managing Director of the school Rajeev Sharma congratulated everyone, including teachers and students of the school.

#Environment #Nalagarh #Solan