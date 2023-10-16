Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh

The school has won awards in the Akhil Bhartiya Samooh Gaan Pratiyogita and Bharat Ko Jano Quiz Competition held at Shivalik Science School, Kharuni. The school’s music maestros left the audience spellbound with their enchanting performance of a melodious Sanskrit and Hindi song. The remarkable talent and hard work of group song girls under the able guidance of Dr Rajeev Pathania paid off, as they clinched the first position in the Akhil Bhartiya Samooh Gaan Pratiyogita. Group song team will represent Solan district at the state level. In the Bharat ko Jano Quiz Competition, the school’s participants got the second place in the junior category. Harshita, a shining star from Class XI, and Namrata Singh, an exceptional student of Class IX, received the Awards for their Academic Excellence in Class X and VIII, respectively. Managing Director Rajeev Sharma congratulated the brilliant students and dedicated staff who have made this remarkable success possible.

#Bharat #Nalagarh