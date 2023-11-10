Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh

School students bagged positions in the Children’s Science Congress. Principal Devendra Mahal announced the achievements of the students. Abhishek Saini secured the second position in the Innovative Science Model Competition, while Himanshu Chaudhary and Piyush Kumar claimed the top spot in the Senior Secondary Quiz. Piyush Rana earned the first place in the Junior Science Activity Corner and Abhay secured the first position in the Senior Secondary Science Activity Corner. Mridul Chandel clinched the first place in the Senior Secondary Mathematical Olympiad, while Rudransh Sharma took the third position in the Senior Mathematical Olympiad. Managing Director Rajeev Sharma extended his warm congratulations to the entire Science Department for their remarkable achievement in nurturing these young talent.

#Congress #Nalagarh