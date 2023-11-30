Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh

The school has reached a significant milestone by securing accreditation from the prestigious National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET). The successful accreditation underscores the school’s unwavering commitment to providing a high-quality education that encompasses a holistic approach. Rajeev Sharma, Director, and Devendera Mahal, Principal, expressed their joy and gratitude, emphasising that the accreditation is a testament to the institution’s dedication to excellence. They acknowledged the collective hard work of the school staff and reiterated the school’s continuous efforts to foster an environment conducive to holistic education.

