Doon Valley Public School Nalagarh

The school’s two-day annual function commenced with students from Foundation Year to Class III showcasing their spectacular talent on the theme ' Aarohanam '— A Saga of Global Harmony .The vibrant performances showcased the school’s commitment to fostering global unity and harmony. Chief Guest Manmohan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Solan, graced the event. He appreciated the brilliance on display and attributed the success to the visionary leadership of Managing Director Rajeev Sharma, the mentorship of the Principal and the unwavering dedication of the school's staff. The performances echoed a powerful message of a unified world, global peace and harmony. The little stars of the school portrayed the importance of environmental awareness, emphasising the urgent need for conservation. The stage came alive with festive dances, international tunes and a collective message of "One World, One Family." The 780 participants left an indelible mark on a gathering of over 2,000 invitees.
