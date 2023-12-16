Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh

The annual day function, Aarohanam, was celebrated on the premises. The event, “The Saga of Global Harmony”, showcased remarkable talents of students of classes IV to XII, leaving an impact on the audience. Chief guest Justice Rajiv Sharma, Additional District and Sessions Judge Avinash Chander, Additional Chief Justice, Magistrate Ajay Kumar, Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate Varun, RK Gautam, Nisha Azad and Ravinder Thakur and members of the school committee lauded the meticulous brilliance of students. They attributed the event’s success to the leadership of Managing Director Rajeev Sharma, Principal Devendera Mahal and staff. The stage came alive with festive dances, international tunes, bhangra and a collective message of “One World, One Family”.

#Nalagarh