Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, organise silver jubilee annual function

Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, commenced the silver jubilee annual function, Aarohanam 2025. The theme "Painting the Canvas of Life" set the tone for an evening filled with colour and youthful energy. The chief guest, Neon Dhairya Sharma, BDO Nalagarh, received a warm welcome and felicitation from Chairperson Anoop Sharma and Managing Director Rajeev Sharma. PTA members, SMC members and media representatives were present to witness the celebration. Students from Foundation Year to Class II presented a series of charming performances, each depicting a different shade of life. A special highlight was the touching item that emphasised the role of parents, which drew appreciation from the chief guest. Sharma praised the efforts of Principal Devendera Mahal and the management for nurturing young talent and organising a well-coordinated event. Around 1,600 parents attended the function.

