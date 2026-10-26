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Home / The School Tribune / Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, secures 2nd rank in EducationWorld India School Rankings

Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, secures 2nd rank in EducationWorld India School Rankings

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:36 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, has brought pride to Himachal Pradesh by securing second rank in the state and first rank in Solan district in the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2026-27 under the Co-Ed Day School category. The recognition marks a significant achievement for the school and reflects its continued commitment to quality education, holistic development and the overall growth of its students. The awards were received by Chairperson Anoop Sharma and Managing Director Dr Rajeev Sharma, who represented the school at the recognition ceremony. The achievement is a proud moment for the entire Doon Valley Public School community, including its management, principal, teachers, staff, students and parents. The recognition strengthens the school's commitment to providing a supportive learning environment that encourages academic excellence, discipline, innovation and the all-round development of every child. The school management expressed gratitude to the dedicated faculty, hardworking students, supportive parents and all stakeholders whose collective efforts contributed to this accomplishment. The recognition in the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2026-27 marks an important milestone in the school's journey and inspires the institution to continue striving for higher educational standards. The school celebrated the achievement with pride and expressed its aspiration to reach greater heights in the years ahead.

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