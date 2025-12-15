DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Doon Valley School organise Career Fest

Doon Valley School organise Career Fest

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, organised its first-ever Career Fest 2025, marking a pioneering step in the region. The campus transformed into a vibrant centre for career exploration and guidance, hosting around 20 reputed universities. Students and parents alike engaged with representatives, gaining insight into emerging academic and professional pathways. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students of classes X, XI and XII, who explored diverse higher-education routes. The fest also fostered community inclusion, welcoming students from nearby schools and involving 400 parents who attended interactive sessions. The inaugural Career Fest 2025 emerged as a milestone, broadening horizons, strengthening community bonds and empowering students to make informed choices about their future.

