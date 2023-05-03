Doon Valley soccer stars shine

The players of Doon Valley Football Academy performing brilliantly in the "Second Six A Side Football Tournament" held at Chandigarh. Tanishk, Anshuman, Angad, Atharv, Jasveer, Satyam, Mridul, Shivansh, Abhinav, Aarav and Yuvraj represented the school in the tournament. Best 32 teams from Himachal, Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab participated in this tournament. The Doon Valley team made it to the semi-finals by winning all their pool matches and captured the tournament trophy by defeating the Sandhu Football Academy Chandigarh 2-1. Yuvraj was awarded the Man of the Match, Tanishq won the Best Goalkeeper award, while Atharva won the Emerging Player of the Tournament award. Principal of the school Devendra Mahal honoured the players. Rajeev Sharma, Managing Director, congratulated football coach Virendra Mankotia .