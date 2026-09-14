Double triumph for RIMT cagers

Students of the RIMT Basketball Sports Academy of RIMT World School, Chandigarh, displayed an outstanding performance at the KOMPTE Basketball Tournament, held at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. Displaying exceptional skill, teamwork, and determination, the RIMT teams achieved a remarkable double triumph, securing both the gold and silver medals in the tournament. Their impressive performance reflects the dedication, discipline, and hard work of the young athletes and their coaches. The school congratulated the players and coaches on this proud achievement and wished the budding basketball stars continued success in their sporting journey.

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