Home / The School Tribune / Doubt-clearing session at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Doubt-clearing session at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
The school conducted a workshop focused on updated content and a doubt-clearing session. The session was organised in collaboration with Extramarks, with Doshant Kumar, Deputy Manager, serving as the facilitator. He shared updates on the Extramarks Smart Classroom modules, highlighting newly added extra questions, practice tests, and content enhancements designed to benefit both students and educators. The workshop offered an engaging and informative experience that empowered educators to integrate advanced digital resources into their classrooms with confidence. Principal Dr Praveena John Singh remarked that such workshops offer valuable insights into engaging students in a more empathetic, effective, and meaningful manner. Dr Earnest Charles Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, Founders and Directors of the school, emphasised the importance of continuous professional development in enhancing pedagogical practices and in cultivating a dynamic, student-centred educational environment.

