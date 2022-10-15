DPS, Ambala

The school organised a free health check-up camp from October 8 to 11 on the school premises. The aim of the health camp was to have health assessment, spread health awareness and provide health counselling. Doctors from all across the city were invited by the school authorities for the noble cause. A team of doctors from Kapil Eye Hospital conducted eye check-up of all students and faculty members. Dr Shruti, dietician, advised all the visitors to have balanced and healthy diet. Principal Amita Dhaka thanked all doctors.