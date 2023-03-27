DPS, Ambala

An orientation programme was held for the parents of Class X students on the school premises. Counsellor Paras Duggal conducted the interactive session with the parents.
The parents were able to acquaint themselves with the environment their child was in .The parents and teachers got a chance to interact. Vice-Principal Kanika Gupta welcomed the parents and assured them of the school’s commitment in ensuring their child’s growth and development. The goal of the orientation programme was to ensure that the parents were at ease about the streams their children had taken and any query related to any subject could be sorted out.
