DPS, Ambala

A talent show was organised in the school for students of Classes I to XII. The students showcased their skills in singing, dancing, acrobatics, acting, drumming, martial arts and playing musical instruments. The aim was to help children discover their talent and motivate them to bring it out in front of everyone. Vice-Principal of the school Kanika Gupta appreciated the children and Director Principal SK Sharma wished everyone success.
