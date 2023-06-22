DPS, Ambala

Students of the school participated in an online session to mark the International Yoga Day, wherein yoga instructor Anju Singh demonstrated various asanas. Warm up exercises were performed by the students and teachers. The importance of asanas were also explained simultaneously. The celebration of Yoga Day is an excellent opportunity to highlight the importance of yoga in promoting physical and mental health. Yoga offers a holistic approach to wellness.
