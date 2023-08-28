DPS, Ambala, celebrates Teej

Teej was celebrated in the school. Chief guest Manpreet Kaur Ambalvi, a distinguished writer, Sunita Verma, a social worker, and Parminder kaur Pari, an international gidda artiste, were welcomed by the Vice-Principal, staff and students. They also threw light on the significance of ‘Saun maheena te Tian’ to the Punjabi culture. Girls and teachers reached the institution in cultural outfits. Girls showcased their art by presenting folk songs, dialects, dance, gidda, bhangra and modelling. To show a glimpse of a Punjabi village, phulkaris, chhaj, chatis, madhanis were exhibited. Satwant Kaur was crowned as ‘Ms Teej’.
