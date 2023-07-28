DPS, Ambala, students celebrate Parents' Day

School students celebrated Parents’ Day with full zeal. Tiny tots showcased their love and gratitude towards their parents through card making activity. Vice-Principal Kanika Gupta congratulated parents and children on the occasion and advised the students to always respect and love their parents as they are the strong foundation of their lives. As parents ensure to maintain lovely, peaceful and safe ambience for their kids, it becomes essential for children to take care of their parents with love, affection and respect.

#Ambala