DPS, Chandigarh

The school resonated with the spirit of patriotism on the offline as well as online platforms. The celebration was marked by hoisting of the Tricolor followed by encouraging words from Principal Reema Dewan. Reiterating the true meaning of freedom, the Principal stressed on believing in hope and optimism. A medley presented by the school choir infused the audience with nationalistic pride. Online, team DPS engaged all students and parents on the virtual platform by sharing a video on The National War Memorial and spread the patriotic fervor through a medley, ‘Salaam India’. ‘Desh se Pyar’ was beautifully captured in a classical dance presented by the students. With much sincerity and pride the celebration was dedicated to ‘Tirange ki shaan’.
