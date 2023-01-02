DPS, Chandigarh

The school library celebrated Christmas for classes III to VIII in their library periods. A plethora of innovative and engrossing activities were planned and executed to create festive vibe for everyone. The school library made an earnest effort to instill the message of global peace and brotherhood by showing movie 'Christmas Tree' to class III and IV. The students were enthralled to see the dramatic presentation on the background and message of Christmas festival. The young learners of Class V crafted wonderful ornaments from worksheets for Santa clause. Class VI and VII made impressive ornaments for Snowman and Elf respectively and decorated them wonderfully. Class VIII also participated in making ornaments for reindeer. Principal Reema Dewan expressed delight on seeing such enthusiasm in children.