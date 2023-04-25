DPS, Chandigarh

Students of the Pre-Primary Wing celebrated Earth Day. Taking care of mother nature was the need of the hour and to inculcate the same, multifarious activities were organised for the children. Throughout the week, the children participated in various activities like germination, nature walk, art and craft, learning about the 3 R's etc. Special discussions were also held for the reinforcement of the same. Children needed to know the preventive measures so that they could protect the environment from further damage. Tiny tots participated in all activities.