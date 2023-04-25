DPS, Chandigarh

Students of the Pre-Primary Wing celebrated Earth Day. Taking care of mother nature was the need of the hour and to inculcate the same, multifarious activities were organised for the children. Throughout the week, the children participated in various activities like germination, nature walk, art and craft, learning about the 3 R's etc. Special discussions were also held for the reinforcement of the same. Children needed to know the preventive measures so that they could protect the environment from further damage. Tiny tots participated in all activities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India set to surpass China as world’s most populous nation this month: UN
India's population is projected to stabilise after the year ...
NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa
The places being searched by the NIA include 12 in Bihar, tw...