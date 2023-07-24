DPS, Chandigarh

The school celebrated ‘National Reading Month’ with great enthusiasm through blended mode from June 19 to July 18. The school library department planned and executed various exciting and fun-filled activities to foster the mission of the Prime Minister to ‘Read and Grow’. The students took ‘Reading Day Pledge’ on June 19, where the young learners promised to be an active participant in the plethora of reading activities for becoming avid readers. Students of Class III to VIII wholeheartedly participated in ‘Find out the title of the book with emojis’ activity in the library period and delved into the literary genre with huge interest. Even the incessant rain and adverse weather couldn’t hold them back from taking part in ‘Slogan writing’ and quiz on PN Panicker through virtual mode. Principal Reema Dewan acknowledged the efforts of the students, and appreciated them for taking part in the national reading month activities.