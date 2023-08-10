DPS, Chandigarh

The enchanting world of Harry Potter cast a magic spell on the school as students celebrated Harry Potter Week on the school premises. The week-long extravaganza brought JK. Rowling’s iconic series to life through a series of exciting activities. Class III and IV students embarked on a captivating journey into the wizarding world by colouring Harry Potter sheets and making creative bookmarks on the theme, respectively. Students of Class V and VI showcased their passion for the theme by preparing sorting hats and wizarding props and wands of Harry Potter. The wall hanging made by students of Class VII and VIII grabbed everyone’s attention. A thrilling quiz for Class IX and X added more charm to the celebrations as students outsmarted each other in intelligence. Principal Reema Dewan appreciated the enthusiasm of the students for the week-long celebrations and acknowledged the efforts of the Library Department for achieving the objective of the event through spellbinding activities.
