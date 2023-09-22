DPS, Chandigarh, conducts mask-making activity

A mask-making activity was organised for the students of Prep l. A PowerPoint presentation on how animals are important for the environment was shown to the children. The happiness of learning by doing was evident on the faces of the little ones as they came up with amazing artwork using paper plates. The aim of the activity was to explore the creative skills in children. Children enjoyed making masks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada's Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Sikh's killing
Seeks India's cooperation in murder probe, says info provide...
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects