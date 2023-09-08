DPS, Chandigarh, organises investiture ceremony

The investiture ceremony was held at the school, marking the recognition of the Student Council members, Interact Club inductees, and felicitation of the school toppers of Class X and XII from the 2022-23 academic session. Dr Shvetta Arora, Regional Officer, CBSE, Regional Office, Chandigarh, was the chief guest, and Rotarian Anil Chadda, president of the Rotary Club, Chandigarh, was also present. The ceremony commenced with the auspicious lighting of a lamp, followed by a delightful cultural programme, featuring a motivating song by the school choir, an enlightening dance performance, and a visual presentation, which set a positive and inspiring tone for the event. The newly appointed members of the Student Council received their badges from the chief guest, who also addressed the students. Rotarian Anil Chadda, Director, Youth Services, Rotarian Rashi Adlakha, and chairperson, Interact Committee, IPP, Rotarian Vinod Kapoor, pinned badges on the Interact Club members and commended DPS Chandigarh for its commendable initiatives in promoting leadership and community service. Principal Reema Dewan extended her heartfelt congratulations to all the school appointees.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance
Talks with PM Modi to review over two dozen areas of tech co...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President
All chief ministers have been invited to the dinner
Ahead of Khalistan referendum, another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada
The outer walls of Shree Mata Bhameshwari Durga Society Mand...
Bypoll Results 2023: Congress takes lead in Uttarakhand, SP in Uttar Pradesh; BJP in Tripura
The seven seats are Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai
The incident takes place in the early hours of Thursday