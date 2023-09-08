DPS, Chandigarh, organises investiture ceremony

The investiture ceremony was held at the school, marking the recognition of the Student Council members, Interact Club inductees, and felicitation of the school toppers of Class X and XII from the 2022-23 academic session. Dr Shvetta Arora, Regional Officer, CBSE, Regional Office, Chandigarh, was the chief guest, and Rotarian Anil Chadda, president of the Rotary Club, Chandigarh, was also present. The ceremony commenced with the auspicious lighting of a lamp, followed by a delightful cultural programme, featuring a motivating song by the school choir, an enlightening dance performance, and a visual presentation, which set a positive and inspiring tone for the event. The newly appointed members of the Student Council received their badges from the chief guest, who also addressed the students. Rotarian Anil Chadda, Director, Youth Services, Rotarian Rashi Adlakha, and chairperson, Interact Committee, IPP, Rotarian Vinod Kapoor, pinned badges on the Interact Club members and commended DPS Chandigarh for its commendable initiatives in promoting leadership and community service. Principal Reema Dewan extended her heartfelt congratulations to all the school appointees.

#CBSE