DPS Indirapuram celebrates Family Day 

Delhi Public School Indirapuram organised its Family Day celebration for LKG students on the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One World, One Family’, highlighting the importance of unity, compassion and family values through a series of cultural performances. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by an address by Principal Priya Elizabeth John, who spoke about nurturing empathy, respect and a sense of belonging among young learners while reinforcing the significance of strong family bonds.

Students from all LKG sections presented colourful performances dedicated to grandparents, parents, siblings and extended family members. Through music, dance and creative presentations, they celebrated the love, care and support that form the foundation of every family.

The Grand Finale reinforced the central message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, emphasising that despite differences in culture, language and geography, the world is one family bound by shared values of peace, kindness and mutual respect.

The event concluded with the Vote of Thanks and the School Anthem, with students, parents and faculty coming together to celebrate the spirit of togetherness and the enduring values that strengthen families and society.