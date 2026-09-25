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Home / The School Tribune / DPS International School, Gurugram, inducts student council

DPS International School, Gurugram, inducts student council

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:30 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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DPS International School, Gurugram, inducted its newly elected Student Council, the Thirteenth Senate, for the 2026-27 academic year. The ceremony, themed “Shades of Rising Sun”, included the presentation of badges and sashes, oath-taking and a Change of Guard ceremony marking the transfer of responsibilities from the previous council. Ranveer Singh Saini, a Special Olympics medallist and recipient of the National and BHIM Awards, attended as the Guest of Honour. Bhakhtawar Saini, Deputy Chairperson of Scottish High International School, and Rajiv Misra, Dean – Integrated Studies at the school, were also present. DPS International Head of School Rima Singh urged the new student leaders to focus on listening, service and initiatives that would have a lasting impact on the school community. The new Senate will oversee areas including academics, STEM, culture, sports, literary and media activities, technology, wellness, community outreach and house leadership. Students also presented dance and music performances during the ceremony.

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