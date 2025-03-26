DPS-Jhakri alumnus commissioned in Army

In a proud moment for Delhi Public School (DPS) Jhakri, alumnus Shivam Minhas, son of Raman Minhas and Devinder Kumar Minhas, has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Army. A distinguished student from the 2015-16 session, Shivam’s achievement highlights his dedication, perseverance and exceptional leadership qualities. Expressing pride in his success, Principal of DPS-Jhakri said, “We are thrilled to see Shivam achieve this remarkable milestone. His success reflects the school’s commitment to nurturing talented and dedicated individuals who make a positive impact in their chosen fields.” Shivam’s commissioning is made even more special by his receipt of the Sword of Honour, awarded to the Overall Best All-Round Officer Cadet — a prestigious recognition of his outstanding performance and leadership during training. The entire DPS-Jhakri fraternity — students, teachers, and staff — joined Shivam’s family in celebrating his achievement. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shivam for his future endeavours. We are confident he will continue to excel in his military career,” added the Principal.