DPS, Karnal

Pro-Vice-Chairperson of the school Swati Aggarwal has been felicitated with a distinguished award by Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar in recognition with the school’s commitment to excellence in education as in her vision, utmost importance is to be given to the physical, mental and emotional needs of the children so that they blossom. The school’s academic achievers, sports achievers and talented students in different fields, accompanied by seven expert faculty members in their own respective subjects also witnessed the grand moment at The Dialogue Event at The Taj, Chandigarh. It was a great learning experience for students as they witnessed the thought-provoking interviews of renowned ministers of Haryana and also interacted with the Paralympic champions of Haryana in different sports categories.

