DPS, Karnal, clinches lawn tennis championship

Delhi Public School (DPS), Karnal, brought laurels to the institution by emerging as champions at the prestigious Inter-DPS National Lawn Tennis Championship, held in Bengaluru. The winning team comprised Ranvir Singh of Class XII, Eshaan Jagga of Class IX and Arnav Singh of Class XI. Their outstanding performance reflected exceptional talent, discipline, teamwork and determination. Principal Savita Saluja congratulated the players and acknowledged the valuable support of the school management and coaches. The remarkable victory marks a proud milestone for the school and the DPS Society, inspiring aspiring sportspersons to pursue excellence and achieve greater heights.

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