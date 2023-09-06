DPS, Karnal, conducts investiture ceremony

The investiture ceremony of the school was held. The members of the School Cabinet and House Cabinet, accompanied by their respective House Mistress/Master, lined up in front of the dais. Management member Swati Aggarwal and Principal Dr Suman Madan honoured the members of the School Cabinet and House Cabinet with badges and sash in sequence of their portfolios, starting with the Yudhveer (Head Boy), Navya (Head Girl), Amanat Rai (Vice-Head Girl), Pragunajit Chawla (Vice-Head Boy), Gaurav Sukhija (Sports Captain) followed by the Vice-Sports Captains and the Cultural Secretary. Thereafter, the Junior School Cabinet members and Prefects of all the four houses were honoured. Principal Dr Suman Madan administered the oath, which marked the conclusion of the ceremony.

#Karnal