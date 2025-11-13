DPS-Khanna organises 15th Annual Sports Meet

Delhi Public School, Khanna, organised its 15th Annual Sports Meet. Dr SS Prasad, IAS (retd), Home Secretary & former Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana, was the chief guest. Ranju Prasad, former Chief Post Master General, Haryana, was the guest of honour. The chief guest took the salute of the well-synchronised march past, followed by the school band. Students entered into the spirit of the occasion with the oath administered by Sports Captain Drishti Angrish. The chief guest inaugurated the sports day by releasing balloons and a placard bearing the school’s name. The highlight of the day was the horse show. The young riders displayed their skills in tent pegging, picking up a scarf on the gallop and by making hurdle jumps. They carried the school flag and saluted on horseback. Then the much-awaited track and field events started, as the young athletes of DPS Khanna ran for the finish line. The school campus reverberated with enthusiastic cheers from the spectators when the tug-of-war took place. Anshdeep Singh and Harshita Vij, both from Grade XII, were declared the Best Athlete (Senior Boys) and Best Athlete (Senior Girls), respectively. In the junior category, Arpit Sharma and Jasleen Kaur, both from Grade VIII, were declared the Best Athlete (Boy) and Best Athlete (Girl), respectively. Panther House was declared the Best House of the Year-2025. Medals and certificates were given to the winners for their glorious achievements. Chairman DS Bains said the time spent on the sports ground helps them in keeping a sound mind in a healthy body. The chairman congratulated Brahmjot Kaur on being selected for the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) National Swimming Competition. He also congratulated Drishti Angrish, Guranmoldeep Singh, Divyan Sharma, Aviraj Singh Nagra, Kiramsukh Kaur Toor, Ravya Bhatiya, Mehar Khanna, Rehan Arora, Anjila Sharma, Harleen Kaur, Jasnaman Kaur, and Priyalpreet Kaur for qualifying for the state-level games organised by the SGFI. Head Girl Gursheen Sekhon proposed the vote of thanks and the event concluded with the singing of the national anthem.

