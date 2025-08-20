DT
PT
DPS, Khanna, students shine in Castle Sports Open Golf Tournament

DPS, Khanna, students shine in Castle Sports Open Golf Tournament

School Notes
article_Author
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:29 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
The school’s students marked a thumping victory in the Castle Sports Open Golf Tournament. The tournament was organised at Forest Hill Golf & Country Club. As many as 59 students from YPS, Patiala, Sauppins International, Strawberry, Vivek High School and Amity along with DPS, Khanna, participated in the tournament. Aneesh Khanna got the second runner-up trophy in Category A, whereas Mehar Khanna got the fourth position in Category C in the 18-Hole Stroke Play. Anureet Kaur Khangura was declared the winner in Category E. Adhiraj Singh also bagged the second runner-up trophy in Category C in the 9-Hole Stroke Play. In the 9-Hole Stroke Play, Gurpreet was the second runner-up in Category D. Nimrit Sekhon was the first runner-up in Category E, whereas Inaaya Jain was the second runner-up in the same category in the 9-Hole Stroke Play. Principal Dr VJ Nagesh said he is extremely proud of the young golfers for showcasing their talent, discipline, and determination on such a prestigious platform. He congratulated the winners and wished them continued success in the future.

